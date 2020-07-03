Jordan is looking to resume importing Iraqi oil

2020/07/03 | 10:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/A spokesperson of The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Hassan Al-Hiyari announced, on Thursday, “the stop of loading the Iraqi crude oil to Jordan due to the unprecedented collapse in oil prices” “We are on a follow-up with the Iraq to resume importing the oil “, He stated on Al-Mamlaka television.Hala Zawati, the minister of energy and mineral resources said, “During the first quarter of 2020, Jordan received about 983 thousand barrels, at a rate of 10,000 and 800 barrels per day from Iraq”.

It’s noteworthy that, Iraq and Jordan signed an agreement in 2019, which requires importing about 10 thousand barrels of oil per day, and this would cover seven percent of Jordan's daily needs