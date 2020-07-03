Resignation of French PM Edouard Philippe

2020/07/03 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ the French presidency announced Friday, that “PM Edouard Philippe has resigned”“Mr.
Philippe will continue to handle government affairs until a new cabinet is named”, the Elysee palace said.BFMTV news reported that, “It is still not known yet who will come instead of Philippe who has been the French Prime Minister for three years”.This decision comes after the criticism to the French authorities over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, and the defeat of Macron’s party in the local elections
