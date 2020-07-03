Turkish airplanes bomb different areas in Kurdistan

2020/07/03 | 13:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkish military aircraft fighters launched strikes targeting different areas in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

Zervan Moussa, Director of Darkar, a border district with Turkey, told Shafaq News agency that, “Ankara targeted the Bajawani Valley and Stevlani villageOn the other hand, eyewitnesses said that Korzar Mountain, which overlooks the Shiladze area, as well as the chain of Mount Link, north of the district of Deralock, were subjected to air strikes by Turkish planes this morning.Its noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once.