2020/07/03 | 13:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / medical sources announced, on Friday, that 7 new fatalities of Covid-19 were registered, in which 4 in Al- Sulaymaniyah, 1 in Kirkuk and 2 in wasit.

Noting that, according to the ministry of health and environment, Iraq registered 110 fatalities were on Thursday.