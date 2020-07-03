Kurdistan received a medicine to treat Covid-19

2020/07/03 | 14:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Health announced on Friday, that it will receive a Russian medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.

Muhammad Qadir, a spokesman for the Ministry, told Shafaq News agency, that “The medicine achieved good results, and will arrive next week to Kurdistan, after a contract was signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment and the Russian government for this goal”.

Previously, Iraq has agreed with the Russian Ministry of Health to take advantage of Avavavir to treat the virus.