Al-Hashd found a training camp for ISIS

2020/07/03 | 14:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Commander of the Brigade 42 in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi revealed, today, Friday, that an ISIS underground camp has been found in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

Ali al-Jubouri said, according to Al-Hashd‘s website, "The operation has achieved great results and will positively reflect on the security of the region”.He added that the camp "was used to shelter the terrorists and to train them to target the security forces".

Noting that, a wide-scale military operation was launched to hunt ISIS members in the north of Baghdad.