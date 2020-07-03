Donating food and health supplies to Sinjar

2020/07/03 | 15:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charitable Foundation distributed, on Friday, food and health supplies to the people returning to Sinjar.

An official in the Foundation's Sinjar office told Shafaq News agency that they distributed aid in Sahila, west of Duhok for 6 consecutive days.

He pointed out that more than 100 displaced families return daily to Sinjar, and in order to provide them better services, the foundation will soon reopen its office there.