Covid-19: 102 fatalities and 2312 new cases in Iraq today

2020/07/03 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today, Friday, 102 fatalities, 2312 new cases and 1688 recoveries of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry indicated that 12176 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 579861.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 485, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 241, Medical City 40, Najaf 96, Al-Sulaymaniya 177, Erbil 73, Duhok 4, Karbala 122, Kirkuk 76 Diyala 31, Wasit 92, Babel 195, Basra 221, Maysan 110, Al-Diwaniyah 92, Dhi Qar 118, Al-Anbar 6, Saladin 85, Al-Muthanna 48.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1688 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 323, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 396, Medical City 5, Najaf 59, Al-Sulaymaniyah 26, Erbil 56, Duhok 4, Kirkuk 48, Karbala 162, Diyala 35, Basra 158 , Maysan 109, Babel 48, Dhi Qar 51, Al-Diwaniyah 180, Al-Anbar 15, Saladin 13.

While 102 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 13, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 8, Erbil 2, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 6, Diyala 3, Wasit 5, Basra 9, Maysan 9, Babel 5, Dhi Qar 15, Al-Anbar 2, Al-Muthanna 1, Saladin 4.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 56020, while the total number of recoveries became 29600.



The total number of Inpatients is 24158, including 338 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 2262.