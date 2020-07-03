Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish border areas again

2020/07/03 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported on Friday that a Turkish army helicopter launched multiple missile attacks on a village northern the province of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the outskirts of the village of "Barmiza" in the Pradost area, northern Erbil, were bombarded by a Turkish helicopters and Fires broke out in the pasturelands, as a result of the attack.

Turkish fighters launched multiple airstrikes earlier today, targeting a village and mountainous areas in Duhok Governorate.

Turkish aircrafts and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan Region since June 21, under the pretext of armed presence of anti-Ankara PKK members.

The attacks resulted in human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan Region, which sparked the condemnation of the regional and federal governments.