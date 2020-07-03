Iraq: blazes broke out in Al-Muthanna airport in Baghdad

2020/07/03 | 18:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source said, on Friday, that a fire broke out inside Al-Muthanna airport in the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "A fire broke out in dry grassland inside Al-Muthanna airport in the capital, Baghdad".

The source added, "12 fire brigades rushed to the site to control the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings".

High temperature compounded to dry weather contributes to the outbreak of fires early this summer.



Sometimes, the blazes extend to reach residential, commercial and industrial areas, causing casualties estimated at millions of dollars annually.