Covid-19: Raperin registers seven recoveries

2020/07/03 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news/ The independent administration of Raperin announced, on Friday, that seven patients has achieved full recovery from Covid-19.

The administration's health department said in a statement received by Shafaq news agency, that seven patients were discharged home after they were proven clear from the virus.

The statement clarified that the total number of recovery cases has reached 37 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.