Saudi alliance destroys 4 explosive drones from Yemen

2020/07/03 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Saudi-led alliance said, on Friday, that its forces intercepted and destroyed four explosive drones launched by Al-Houthis towards the kingdom.

"Three of the four were destroyed in the Yemeni airspace", spokesman for the coalition Col.



Turki Al Maliki said.

"The Joint Forces have high efficiency in confronting these threats and aborting them by monitoring and destroying them directly after their firing from inside the militia-controlled areas [in Yemen]," he added, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

Al-Houthi's group condemned, on Wednesday, the intensive raids that the Saudi-UAE alliance continues to execute on the capital Sanaa and other areas in Yemen, as well as the Arab and international silence toward what he described as "aggression".

The Houthis declared, in June 23, that they targeted military facilities in Riyadh, as a part of what they described as "a wide operation in the Saudi depth".