Covid-19: eight fatalities in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/07/03 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The department of health in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate announced, on Friday, that eight fatalities of Covid-19 has been registered.

Abdullah Sankawi, the deputy director of the governorate's health department, said in a statement published today that eight patients passed away from the complications of Covid-19 today, five of which are residents of the city.

The total number of fatalities in Al-Sulaymaniyah has reached 197, only 65 among which are from outside the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah.