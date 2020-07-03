Al-Dujayl to open a quarantine center

2020/07/03 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saladin governorate declared, on Friday, that a quarantine center will be opened in Al-Dujayl district, south the governorate, to contain the increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

The Commissioner of the district, Abdul Aziz Faza'a, told Shafaq News Agency that, "The Health department of Saladin decided to open a 25-beds quarantine center", in order to limit the contact during the transportation process from the centers distant from the district.

The Commissioner added, "the center will be equipped with the necessary medical materials and supplies", confirming that, "the number of corona (Covid-19) cases in Al-Dujayl exceeded 50, despite the preventive measures and health restrictions".