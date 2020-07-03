Iranian forces attack a shepherd at border areas

2020/07/03 | 20:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Witnesses reported, on Friday, that the Iranian forces opened fire at a Kurdish shepherd in the pastures of the "Balkaiti" area, north of Erbil.

The witnesses told Shafaq news agency, that the accident resulted in injuring the young shepherd in his leg, as well as killing and injuring some of his sheep.

This incident is the third of its kind in the region this week, as the Iranian forces, in two previous consecutive times, opened fire towards cattle herds at the borders of Bashdar district of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish and Iranian forces continuously target the border areas in Kurdistan region, on the pretext of pursuing militants of Kurdish parties opposing the two regimes in Ankara and Tehran.