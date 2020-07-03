Covid-19: Garmyan commissioner and his family in isolation

2020/07/03 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Garmyan administration announced, on Friday, that Kalar commissioner, as well as his wife, children and some of his guards tested positive for Covid-19.

"The District Commissioner, Shihab Haji Ahmed, his wife, children and two of his body guards contracted Covid-19", spokesman for Garmyan Administration, Haval Ibrahim, told Shafaq News agency, noting that, "they self-isolated themselves in the house, and their health status is stable".