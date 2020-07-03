Covid-19: 8 fatalities and 187 cases in Kurdistan today

2020/07/03 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 8 fatalities, 187 cases and 88 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry indicated that 1790 tests were performed today in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Raperin and Garmyan administrations.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 39, Al-Sulaymaniyah 89, Garmyan 44, Raperin 10 and Duhok 5.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 88 cases, distributed as follows: Erbil 41, Al-Sulaymaniyah, 36, Raperin 7, Garmyan 1, Halabja 3.

While 8 mortality cases were registered, as follows: Al-Sulaymaniyah 7, Garmyan 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 6844, while the total number of recoveries became 2252.



The total number of Inpatients is 4361.



The death toll is 231.