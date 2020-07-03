Covid-19: more than 11 million cases around the world

2020/07/03 | 22:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Global Covid-19 cases exceeded 11 million, today, Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States reported more than 55,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record as infections rose in a majority of states, Reuters reported.

Moreover, Latin America, where Brazil has 1.5 million cases, makes up 23% of the global total of people infected.

Asia and the Middle East have around 12% and 9% respectively, according to the Reuters tally, which uses government reports.

Reuters also noted that, some countries with limited testing capabilities, case numbers reflect a small proportion of total infections.



Roughly half of people reported to have been infected are known to have recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 520,000 fatalities linked to the virus so far, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually, as by Reuters.