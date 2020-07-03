Iraqi delegation to Beirut attacked by Lebanese demonstrators

2020/07/03 | 23:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An Iraqi ministerial delegation was attacked in Beirut today, Friday, by Lebanese protestors.

A source told Shafaq News agency that, "The delegation, headed by the Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, was attacked by Lebanese demonstrators while having dinner with Lebanese officials in a restaurant, in downtown Beirut".

A video clip circulated on social media showed demonstrators chanting against their country's officials, who accompanied the Iraqi delegation.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi delegation is visiting Lebanon to reach agreements about importing food and supplies in exchange for oil.



