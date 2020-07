2020/07/04 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New report from FAO, IFAD, WFP and the World Bank reveals complex impact of COVID-19 on food security in Iraq As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank have collected and analyzed new data on the […]