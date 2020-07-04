Dhi Qar Police Command seized 4 kg of drugs

2020/07/04 | 13:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Dhi Qar Police Command announced, Saturday, that 190 suspects have been arrested and four kilograms and thousands of narcotic pills have been seized in the past five months.

Dhi Qar police media said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, " based on intelligence, the Drug control office carried out security operations and arrested suspects of drug peddlers, dealers and, users."

added that, "since February, the office arrested 190 persons, and seized 2500 various types of drugs”.

The statement indicated that, "The drugs quantities are as follows, 2 kg of crystal Meth, about 2 kg of marijuana , and 90g of other materials”.