Covid-19: 30 fatalities and Hundreds of news cases

2020/07/04 | 13:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ On Saturday, four Iraqi governorates registered about 30 fatalities and hundreds of new cases of Covid-19.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Najaf 241, Diyala 28, Wasit 2,, and Dhi Qar 132

The medical sources indicated that the mortality cases distributed as follows:

Diyala 3, Wasit 2, and Dhi Qar 22

In Diyala, The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak reached 1599, while the total number of recoveries became 733.



The total number of Inpatients is 70, the death toll is 96.