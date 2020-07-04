A New Leap of Corona’s Daily infections worldwide

2020/07/04 | 13:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the American “Johns Hopkins” University said today, Saturday, that the rate of daily infections with the global coronavirus increased to 207 thousand after falling yesterday to 174 thousand, while the outcome amounted to 11 million and 74.8 thousand.

According to university statistics, the total deaths of Covid-19 exceeded 525 thousand, while more than 5 million and 875 thousand people are recovering to date.

The countries of the world most affected by the Corona pandemic are the United States (about two million 794.1 thousand cases), Brazil (one million and 539 thousand), Russia (667 thousand), India (648.3 thousand), and Peru (295.5 thousand).

Among the most affected Arab countries are Saudi Arabia, with 201.8 thousand injuries, Qatar (98.6 thousand), Egypt (72.7 thousand), Iraq (56 ​​thousand) and the Emirates (50.1 thousand).