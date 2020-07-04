Sadr's alliance revealed a

2020/07/04 | 14:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A leader in Saairun coalition, backed by, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed, on Saturday, that “all political parties do not want to hold snap elections, although they said the opposite publicly”.

"The only solution to Iraq crises is the early elections" Badr Al-Ziyadi, a coalition leader, told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Ziyadi said that "the political parties don’t want to change the current situation, therefor, there is always obstacles in the completion of the new electoral law legislation".

Disagreements prevail over constituency items, while a single or multiple constituency perspective will be adopted at the governorates level, as well as the method of voting.

It’s noteworthy that, Unprecedented popular protests toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdel Mahdi last year, in which Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government replaces it to be temporary and to prepare for early elections.