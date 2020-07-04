Biden holds poll position over Trump

2020/07/04 | 15:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ according to Fox news, While that can be an eternity in campaign politics, right now the latest national and key general election battleground state polls indicate Democratic challenger Joe Biden topping President Trump, four months away from US Election

“In some states, it is close and within the margin of error.



But, let’s be honest about it, the president is behind today.



All the national polls suggest he is behind,”, Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

The presumptive Democratic nominee tops Trump by 8.8 percentage points in an average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics.



More importantly, Biden enjoys single-digit advantages over the president in most of the states where the race for the White House will likely be won.

The president has repeatedly pilloried the polls as "fake" and touted, "I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers."

And the Trump re-election campaign argued in a memo Sunday that "Public Polling Methodology is Cheaper and Flawed." They’ve repeatedly charged that the surveys under sample Republican voters.

But even some of the president’s biggest supporters have raised concerns over the numbers.



Among them is Rove, the mastermind behind both of President George W.



Bush’s White House wins and one of the GOP’s most revered political strategists.

“I think the coronavirus and race issues are difficult for the president to deal with”, Rove acknowledged as he called for the president to hit the reset button.

"When you are in the barrel, when you’re getting a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you need to do something that says, ‘We’re moving in a different direction.’ That’s what I mean by a reset," he said.

It’s noteworthy that, during the last US presidential election, most polls tipped Hillary Clinton, but Trump eventually won the presidency.