Kurdistan Presidency sent a greeting message to USA

2020/07/04 | 15:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Kurdistan Presidency congratulated, on Saturday the United States on Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people of Kurdistan, we wish the United States a happy independence day", the presidency said in a statement on Twitter.

The presidency expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kurdistan and USA.

It’s noteworthy US Independence Day (colloquially the Fourth of July or July 4) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.



The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III.