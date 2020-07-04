Al-Nujaifi’s front objected on AL-Kadhimi’s appointments

2020/07/04 | 15:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the National Front for the Salvation of Iraq, headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, announced its opposition to changes in the senior positions in the country.

"as a part of its plan of change and reform, The government is conducting a review of high posts, and we remind the Prime Minister of the necessity of real participation for all parties in decision-making”, the front said in a statement received to Shafaq News agency”

It added, “This would send messages to reassure everyone that there is a chance for real reform and that the national parties will be more cohesive under the new government”.

It’s noteworthy; Sunnis and Kurds complain of their marginalization in high positions appointments.