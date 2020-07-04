First stand against

2020/07/04 | 16:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ On Saturday, the Parliamentary Bloc “Saairun” considered the formation of a new Iraqi alliance at this critical time is "detrimental" to the political process, as it was founded to achieve "personal interests".

On the other hand, coalition deputy Riyadh Al-Masoudi told Shafaq News Agency that, “blocs should be based on the interest of the country, and not political interest which is to support the government, this will lead to the formation of counter-alliances”.

Last week, it’s been announced the formation of "Iraqioon" coalition headed by al-Hikma leader Ammar Al-Hakim, consists of 50 deputies, aiming to "support the state prestige".