A US Patriot test in Baghdad

2020/07/04 | 17:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Security sources reported that “US forces tested, on Saturday, the Patriot air defense systems in the Green Zone/ Baghdad, in coordination with the Iraqi government.

THRY said in a statements received exclusively by Shafaq News agency, that “explosions heard inside the Green Zone were security training conducted by the US forces to test the Patriot”.

“The bombs caused material damage but no individuals were harmed”, A security source told our news agency.

The United States has deployed the Patriot system in several locations in Iraq to repel the repeated Pro-Iranian factions’ attacks.