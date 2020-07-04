Kurdistan: Oil production continues at the same level

2020/07/04 | 17:24 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources denied, on Saturday, the cut oil production to about 267,000 barrels per day.

The ministry said in a statement today, that “the news is incorrect and the process of producing oil in the region is as it was in previous months”.

This came after a recent statistic from S&P Global was published, indicating that Iraq and Kurdistan reduced oil production about 500,000 barrels per day, as part of commitment to OPEC + agreement in supporting the prices.