Covid-19: 5 new fatalities

2020/07/04 | 19:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Saturday, Al-Sulaimaniyah governorate registered, today on Saturday, five new fatalities of Covid -19.

"Today, The is 5 cases," said Dr.



Shamal Yawar, Director General of the Health Foundation in Al-Sulaimaniyah.

Meanwhile, the operations room in the governorate decided, on Friday to extend curfew until the tenth of this month.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan registered 6844 Confirmed cases, including 2252 recoveries, while 4361 are still inpatients, and 231 fatalities.