Fatah Alliance declared: no intention to interrogate the PM

2020/07/04 | 20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Fatah Alliance denied, on Saturday, to interrogate Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, indicating that deputies submitted a request to host him to discuss the Corona virus pandemic.

MP Haneen Al-Qaddo, a member in the alliance, told Shafaq News agency that “his alliance did not submit a proposal to interrogate Al-Kadhimi, but rather took the initiative to collect 50 deputy signatures of different blocs to have a legal cover to host the PM in order to explain the plans to confront Covid-19”