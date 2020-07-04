Turkish artillery bomb different areas in Kurdistan

2020/07/04 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The administrator of the Kani Masi sub-district of the Amadiya District in the Duhok Governorate, Serbest Akrawi, said today, Saturday, that the Turkish artillery renewed its bombing of a village in the district.

Akrawi told Shafaq News agency that " Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing, this afternoon, on the village of Baidehi in the north of the district", adding that " losses are limited to forests, because there is no population in the village".

"Before Ankara bombardment, the farmers checked their properties, but now, unfortunately, they could not enter for fear of bombing", Akrawi said.

Its noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once.