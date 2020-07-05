Air defenses respond to rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - report

2020/07/05 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq News

Air defense systems responded to a rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday night, according to Al-Arabiya.The eastern entrance of the "Green Zone" in Baghdad where the embassy is located was reportedly closed after the attack.



The rocket reportedly fell near a number of protesters near the suspension bridge in the Green Zone.The incident took place after a number of rocket attacks near the US Embassy in Baghdad and other US military sites in recent weeks.



In June, there were six rocket attacks on the US Embassy, the airport and US forces at a base. Two weeks ago, the Iraqi military said that its forces had raided a base in southern Baghdad used by militiamen suspected of firing rockets at foreign embassies in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone and its international airport.Iraqi authorities were questioning the 14 men detained during the raid, the military added.



A number of those arrested were later released.The raid was the most brazen action by Iraqi forces against a major Iran-backed militia in years and targeted the Kataib Hezbollah group, which US officials accuse of firing rockets at bases hosting US troops and other facilities in Iraq.This is a developing story.Reuters and Seth J.



Frantzman contributed to this report.