Finland supports Iraq's fight against COVID-19

2020/07/05 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Government of Finland has committed €2 million (US$2.2 million) to support the Government of Iraq's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq.
The funds will be used to support UNDP Iraq's COVID-19 response package, which is being implemented under the umbrella of UNDP Iraq's Funding […]
The funds will be used to support UNDP Iraq's COVID-19 response package, which is being implemented under the umbrella of UNDP Iraq's Funding […]