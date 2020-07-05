Cable cut plunges east Baghdad to Internet outage

2020/07/05 | 12:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source in the Internet services company, EarthLink, said today, Sunday, that the company's fiber-optic cable supplying the eastern areas of the capital Baghdad was cut and maintenance is underway to restore the cable into service.

The source told Shafaq news agency that, "the interruption, on Saturday night, was intentional", noting that the maintenance team is reconnecting the cable and putting it back to service.

Internet network lines in Iraq, including Earthlink, are exposed from time to time to interruptions that lead to poor network services.



Most interruptions are due to sabotage, while some attributes it to competition and attempts to increase the profits, At the expense of speed and the convenience of its users.