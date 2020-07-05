Baghdad to turn to UNSC to protest Turkey's attack

2020/07/05 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Reacting to the recent attack of Turkey on the north of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said on Sunday that there is a possibility that Iraq to turn to the Security Council to protest the attacks by Turkey on its territory.Following Turkey's increased unilateral military action, there is a growing need for a political solution to reduce tensions between Baghdad and Ankara, he added.

Al-Sahaf had previously announced that his country would turn to economic and trade measures to force Turkey to stop its military strikes in northern Iraq.

He emphasized on political solutions to stop the unilateral military actions by Turkey.

Ahmad Mulla Talal, a spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister, in a statement called Turkey's attacks on northern Iraq a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability, calling for an immediate end to Turkey's attacks.

He said that Turkish forces had been conducting repeated raids on Iraqi territory for some time, adding that the Baghdad government condemned the actions that damaged the long-standing relations between the two nations.

Two official letters had been sent to the Turkish embassy in Baghdad in this regard, he added.

Ahmad Mulla Talal called on the international community to take steps to strengthen stability in the region and protect the sovereignty of his country in the protection of its lands and the security of its citizens.

In recent weeks, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has twice summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad Fateh Yildiz to protest the Turkish army's repeated attacks on his country.

