Covid-19: 17 fatalities and 422 new cases in two Iraqi governorates today

2020/07/05 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Medical sources in Dhi Qar and Diyala governorates reported, on Saturday, that 422 new cases and 17 fatalities of Covid-19 has been registered in the past 24 hours.

A source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News Agency that, "the governorate health department registered today 15 fatalities of Covid-19 patients".

The source explained, "Today, Dhi Qar Health department has also registered 357 new cases among patients who were tested to the virus".

In Diyala, a medical source told Shafaq News Agency that the results of the tests showed 65 new cases in Covid-19, besides two fatalities in the last 24 hours.



The source indicated that, "the death toll in the governorate reached 98 cases".

Furthermore, the source added that, "the total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Diyala, since last 4 March, reached 1624 cases", noting that, " 35 recoveries were registered, raising the total cumulative number of recoveries in Diyala, since March 10, to 768".