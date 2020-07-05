U.S. Tests Patriot Missile in Heart of Baghdad

2020/07/05 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

KABUL (MEP) – The US tested a patriot missile system inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone Saturday.

The missile test took place last night inside the US Embassy in the Khadra area, US media reports.

Aletejah TV reported that Apache helicopters and US drones were involved in the training operation.

The anti-aircraft and missile systems were also fired from inside the US embassy.

The United States has deployed the Patriot system in several locations in Iraq to repel attacks by Iraqi resistance groups.

The maneuver provoked serious reactions, with opponents saying the maneuver showed that the United States has no respect for Iraqi sovereignty.

Also, some people and civilians living near Khadra area say they were terrified by this military

