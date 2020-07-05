Parliamentary delegation to assess the casualties from Turkish attacks

2020/07/05 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The delegation of Kurdistan Regional Parliament, visited today, Sunday, the villages that were targeted by Turkish aircrafts.The delegation announced its intention to submit a detailed report on the casualties, to the Parliament, KRG and the federal government in Baghdad.

MP Mohsen Dosky told Shafaq News agency, "The repeated bombardment on these border areas by Turkish forces, resulted in the evacuation of 198 villages, the death of 28 citizens and the wounding of dozens of civilians".

Yesterday, Saturday, the director of the Kani Masi (in Duhok Governorate) said that Turkish artillery renewed its shelling of one of the villages in the district.

Serpest Akrawi told Shafaq News that "Turkish artillery shells landed north of the district," adding that, "there will be losses of forests and crops because the village is now empty of the population".

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling on border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning since june 17, under the pretext of the armed presence of PKK at the borders.The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which also demanded PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.Yesterday, Saturday, the federal government in Baghdad called on the Turkish government to immediately stop these attacks and threatened to resort to international covenants and laws.