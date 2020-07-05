Al-Sulaymaniyah into potable water outage for a week

2020/07/05 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The pipeline supplying the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah was broken, on Sunday, which cut the potable water supply from the city.

A spokesperson for Al-Sulaymaniyah Water and Sewerage Department, Amanj Jalal, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency that the pipe that supplies potable water for Al-Sulaymaniyah city was broken without revealing the causes yet.

He added that the maintenance teams are facing difficulties, as water leaking from the pipes has filled the pipe rooms.

Jalal added that the main pipeline is located in the Sarchnar water station, calling on the citizens to conserve the available amount of water until the pipeline is repaired.