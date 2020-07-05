Egypt responds to Iraqi request and sends urgent medical assistance

2020/07/05 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Egyptian Minister of Health announced today, Sunday, that her country will provide Iraq with urgent medical equipment within 72 hours to face the Covid-19 pandemic, as a response to an Iraqi request.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, received by Shafaq News agency, that the Iraqi ambassador to Cairo, Ahmed Nayef Al-Dulaimi, met today, Sunday, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed.



"during the meeting, the relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed in all fields, especially the field of health, in the light of the current conditions the world is facing, due to the Corona (Covid-19) pandemic, and the preventive and therapeutic measures taken to confront this pandemic", as by the statement.

The statement added, "Iraq requested support by providing drugs used to treat the novel Corona (Covid-19) pandemic, during this week".

For her part, Minister Zayed stressed the Egyptian political leadership's willingness to support relations between the two countries, explaining that during the next 72 hours, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population will send urgent medical assistance to Iraq.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Dulaimi praised the accomplishments of the Egyptian Ministry of Health in applying preventive and curative health measures at the highest levels against the virus.



In the same context, he stressed the need to convene the joint Iraqi-Egyptian committee which is scheduled to be held in Baghdad, so that the relevant authorities can activate bilateral cooperation files for the benefit and interest of both the Iraqi and Egyptian nations.