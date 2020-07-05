Iraq registers 1940 Covid-19 recoveries today

2020/07/05 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries, which reached 1940, as well as 2125 new cases and 105 fatalities.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that 11711 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 601088.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 294, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 158, Medical City 9, Najaf 159, Al-Sulaymaniyah 176, Erbil 25, Duhok 3, Karbala 146, Kirkuk 41, Diyala 65, Wasit 86, Basra 137, Maysan 100, Babel 47, Al-Diwaniyah 159, Dhi Qar 357, Al-Anbar 16, Nineveh 16, Saladin 91, Al-Muthanna 40.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1940 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 283, Baghda/ Al-Karkh 370, Medical City 16, Najaf 81, Al-Sulaymaniyah 225, Erbil 32, Duhok 11, Kirkuk 32, Karbala 101 Diyala 35, Wasit 190, Basra 50, Maysan 104, Babel 99, Dhi Qar 170, Al-Anbar 5, Al-Diwaniyah 130, Nineveh 6.

While 105 mortality cases were registered, as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 21, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9, Medical City 6, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Karbala 1, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 2, Wasit 6, Basra 11, Maysan 4, Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 6 Dhi Qar 15, Al-Anbar 2, Saladin 3.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 60479, while the total number of recoveries became 99017.



The total number of Inpatients is 24989, including 306 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 2473.