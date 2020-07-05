Covid-19: 7000+ new cases and 79 fatalities today in GCC

2020/07/05 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The states of the Gulf Cooperation Council registered, on Sunday, more than 7000 new confirmed cases and 79 fatalities of Covid-19.

In Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced 3580 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 209,50.



The total number of recovering cases rose to 145236 as 1980 recovery were registered today, while the death toll amounted to 1916, after 58 patient passed away today.

UAE Ministry of Health announced the registration of 683 new cases, 440 cases of recovery and two fatalities.



This brings the total number of cases to 51,540 cases, while the number of recovery cases and fatalities rose to 40,297 and 323 respectively.

The Ministry of Health of Oman has announced the death of 10 patients from the complications of the virus, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities from this disease in the Sultanate to 213.



Omani MoH confirmed the registration of 1072 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 46,178 and the recovery of 949 patients, raising the recovery cases count to 27,917.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Health recorded 638 new cases (49,941 in total), 520 recovery cases (40,463 cases in total) and 3 new fatalities (368 cases in total).

Qatari Ministry of Health registered 616 new cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 99799; the death of 5 cases, bringing the number of deaths to 128 and the recovery of 1897, bringing the total to 92,284 cases.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health announced registering one fatality and 447 new cases of Covid-19.



In a statement published at midnight, the ministry said it had conducted 8,280 investigations during the past 24 hours.



The results confirmed the diagnosis of 250 patients among arrivals and 193 residents, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 28,857.



The fatalities count in Bahrain rose to 97 cases, while the number of recovery cases rose to 23,959, after registering 641 cases.