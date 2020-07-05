Retirees pensions for July released earlier today

2020/07/05 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Rafidain State Bank announced today, Sunday, that it has begun distributing the salaries of civil and military retirees for the month of July.

The media office of the bank said in a statement, received by Shafaq News agency, that the salaries of civil and military retirees for July were initiated through electronic payment tools.

The governmental banks (Rafidain and Rasheed) announced, on Friday, that employees will be able to receive their payments for June at any of the aforementioned banks branches.