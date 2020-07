UN appoints German as Deputy Special Representative for Iraq

2020/07/06 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano of Germany as his new Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Resident Coordinator.Ms.Vojáčková-Sollorano will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.Ms.Vojáčková-Sollorano succeeds Marta Ruedas of Spain, who retired from the United Nations […]