UN appoints German as Deputy Special Representative for Iraq

2020/07/06 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano of Germany as his new Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Resident Coordinator.
Ms.
Vojáčková-Sollorano will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.
Ms.
Vojáčková-Sollorano succeeds Marta Ruedas of Spain, who retired from the United Nations […]
