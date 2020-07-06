Iran: underground missile cities along Gulf coastline

2020/07/06 | 09:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/according to Reuters, Tehran has built underground 'missile cities' along the Gulf coastline, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, warning of a 'nightmare for Iran's enemies'.'Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran's enemies,' Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.

On June 30, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of “United States treason" in case that UN Security Council fails to extend the arms embargo imposed on Iran, considering that Tehran is “a threat” to security in the region.

It’s noteworthy that, in Resolution 1747, the UN decided to tighten the sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with that nation's nuclear program, It also resolved to impose a ban on arms sales.

in October 2020, the ban ends, then, Iran will be permitted to purchase and export weapons listed on the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA), without the prior approval of the UN Security Council as it does today.