A New study: Covid-19 is airborne

2020/07/06 | 09:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ New York Times mentioned that, many scientists have been saying for months that Corona virus lingers in the air indoors, infecting those nearby.

“In an open letter to the W.H.O., 239 scientists in 32 countries have outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people, and are calling for the agency to revise its recommendations”.



The journal added.

the journal quoted Dr.



Benedetta Allegranzi, the W.H.O.’s technical lead on infection control, as saying, “the evidence for the virus spreading by air was unconvincing, Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence.

“There is a strong debate on this”, she added.