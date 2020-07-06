Saladin: we might lose control over Covid-19

2020/07/06 | 09:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saladin Governorate put out today, Monday, a call for help to the government and the Ministry of Health and environment, after Covid-19 caseload surge in the governorate.

"Saladin is witnessing a frightening increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for many reasons; The healthcare system failure, the lack of support, the medical supplies shortage and the lack of commitment to the preventive measures", MP Muhammad al-Baldawi told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Baldawi called for the establishment of an official delegation from the governorate to meet the government and find solutions to save the situation in Saladin.

It is noteworthy that Saladin governorate registered in the past weeks, a daily caseload of 70-120 Covid-19 cases.