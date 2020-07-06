Covid-19: More than half of the patients achieved full recovery

2020/07/06 | 11:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Johns Hopkins University indicated, that the total number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 11 million and 449 thousand, more than 534 thousand of them passed away.

So far, 6 million and 179,000 patients achieved full recovery.

The United States, which is the most affected country by the pandemic, has registered two million and 888.6 thousand, followed by Brazil (one million and 603 thousand), then India (697.4 thousand), Russia (680.2 thousand) and Peru (302.7).

As for Arab countries, Saudi Arabia comes in the first place (209.5 thousand cases), Qatar (99.7 thousand), then Egypt (75.2 thousand), followed by Iraq (60.4 thousand), UAE (51.5 thousand), Kuwait (49.9 thousand) And Oman (46.1 thousand).